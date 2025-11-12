Skip to main content
Smith’s late layup pushes Central Connecticut past Boston College 60-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. scored 14 points including the game-winning layup with 3.2 seconds left and Central Connecticut rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Boston College 60-59 on Tuesday night.

Central Connecticut trailed 39-28 early in the second half but later took its first lead on a 14-5 run, capped by a Max Frazier dunk, for a 55-54 advantage with 6:45 to play. It stayed a one-possession game with Boston College taking its last lead, 59-58, on Fred Payne’s three-point play.

BC’s Donald Hand Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with 21 seconds left and a bucket in the final second.

Melo Sanchez scored 12 of his 17 points and in the second half to lead Central Connecticut (2-1). Sanchez also made five of the Blue Devils’ eight 3-pointers.

Payne scored 17 points and Hand had 11 to pace Boston College (1-2), which shot 33% (22 of 67) overall.

Boston College built a 30-26 halftime lead. Hand’s turn-around jumper gave the Eagles their largest lead, 39-28, with 17:23 remaining.

Boston College travels to Temple on Saturday.

Central Connecticut will face Massachusetts on Sunday in the third of a four-game road swing.

