Lindsay has 27 as Villanova knocks off Sacred Heart 94-60

By AP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay had 27 points in Villanova’s 94-60 win against Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

Lindsay also added five rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1). Devin Askew scored 27 points while shooting 10 for 13, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc. Duke Brennan finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Mekhi Conner led the Pioneers (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Yann Farell added 11 points for Sacred Heart, and Fallou Gueye put up eight points.

Villanova took the lead for good with 11:05 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-26 at halftime, with Lindsay racking up 21 points. Villanova pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 28-point lead to 36 points. They outscored Sacred Heart by eight points in the final half, as Askew led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

