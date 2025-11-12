Skip to main content
Cochran’s 16 lead Rhode Island over Stonehill 80-57

By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran scored 16 points as Rhode Island beat Stonehill 80-57 on Tuesday.

Cochran added seven rebounds and nine steals for the Rams (2-1). Jonah Hinton added 16 points along with six rebounds. RJ Johnson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Skyhawks (1-2) were led in scoring by Hermann Koffi, who finished with 16 points. Raymond Espinal-Guzman added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Stonehill. Will Batchelder also had eight points.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 12:26 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-21 at halftime, with Hinton racking up nine points. Rhode Island outscored Stonehill in the second half by five points, with Cochran scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

