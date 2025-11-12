Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thomas leads with 20 points, Cincinnati never trails in 74-62 win over Dayton

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Day Day Thomas scored a team-high 20 points, Shon Abaev added 14 points, and Cincinnati never trailed as they defeated Dayton 74-62 on Tuesday night.

Thomas was 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep, and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (3-0) in the victory. He added four assists and three rebounds.

Kerr Kriisa (9 points), Baba Miller (8), and Sencire Harris (8) each chipped in. Abaev’s 3-ball 16 seconds into the game gave Cincinnati a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, and rode a 9-0 run to a 13-point cushion with just 7:36 elapsed.

The Bearcats took a 33-26 lead into the locker room after the Flyers (2-1) went on a 12-4 run to end the half.

Amael L’Etang led with 14 points, De’Shayne Montgomery added 13, and Javon Bennett had 12 despite a 3-of-15 shooting night for Dayton.

The game was Cincinnati’s second annual Twyman-Stokes Classic, commemorating the lives and friendship of Cincinnati Royals teammates Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.