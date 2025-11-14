Skip to main content
Simpkins scores 14 off the bench, Seton Hall beats Monmouth 70-58

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — TJ Simpkins led Seton Hall over Monmouth on Thursday with 14 points off of the bench in a 70-58 victory.

Simpkins had eight rebounds for the Pirates (4-0). Adam Clark scored 13 points and added six assists and four steals. A.J. Staton-McCray shot 3 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Hawks (1-2) were led in scoring by Stefanos Spartalis, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Jack Collins added 13 points for Monmouth. Jason Rivera-Torres finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Staton-McCray scored nine points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 34-27. Seton Hall went on an 11-0 run to make it 66-48 with 3:16 remaining. Clark scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

