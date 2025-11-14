Smith’s 27 lead Campbell past Mid-Atlantic Christian 108-55

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — DJ Smith’s 27 points helped Campbell defeat Mid-Atlantic Christian 108-55 on Thursday.

Smith had five rebounds and six assists for the Fighting Camels (2-2). Jeremiah Johnson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to add 19 points. Cameron Gregory went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Latrell Thompson, who finished with 16 points and two steals.

Smith led their team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 49-32 at the break. Campbell extended its lead to 92-47 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Gregory scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

