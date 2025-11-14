Freshman Layla Hays has first double-double, No. 21 Iowa women cruise to 100-58 win over Drake

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Layla Hays had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman’s first double-double, Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright also scored 14 points apiece and No. 21 Iowa rolled past Drake 100-58 on Thursday night.

Hannah Stuelke and Emely Rodriguez added 11 points each and Taylor Stremlow 10 for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who shot 54%, scored 35 points off turnovers and 62 in the paint.

Grace Knutson scored 19 points, Abbie Aalsma 16 and Peyton McCabe 10 for the Bulldogs (1-2).

Iowa scored 20 or more points in every quarter and hit 100 points for the third time this season.

Knutson’s 3-pointer gave Drake its only led at 9-8 before the Bulldogs missed their final 11 shots of the first period and Iowa took control, leading 45-25 by halftime.

The Hawkeyes had a trio of 3-pointers in 13-1 run to open the second half to lead by 32. The lead reached a high of 44.

Second-year Iowa head coach Jan Jensen played at Drake from 1987-91 where she led the nation in scoring at 29.6 points per game in her senior year before having her jersey retired. Lisa Bluder coached Jensen at Drake and both went on to Iowa, Bluder as head coach and Jensen an assistant for 24 years. Bluder debuted in Thursday’s game as an in-game analyst on the Big Ten Network.

Drake is home against No. 16 Iowa State next Thursday.

Iowa plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday.

