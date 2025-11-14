Lewis Walker and Lureon Walker each score 25, North Carolina A&T beats Washington Adventist 89-83

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker and Lureon Walker each scored 25 points to help lead North Carolina A&T past Washington Adventist 89-83 on Thursday.

Lewis Walker also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (2-1). Lureon Walker shot 8 for 15 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Zamoku Weluche-Ume shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Chase Cooke led the way for the Shock with 23 points. Joey Brown IV added 20 points and Derrick Jones Jr. finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Lewis Walker’s 16-point second half helped N.C. A&T finish off the six-point victory.

