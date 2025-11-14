Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kelly’s 18 lead Northern Illinois past Benedictine (Ill.) 117-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Daemar Kelly’s 18 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Benedictine (Illinois) 117-62 on Thursday.

Kelly shot 6 for 8 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (2-2). Makhai Valentine scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Taj Walters and Hassan Washington added 13 points each.

The Eagles were led by Aidan Werth, who posted 13 points.

The score was 60-20 at halftime, with Kelly racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.