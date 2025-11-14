Noland’s 24 lead Columbia over UMass Lowell 86-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Noland’s 24 points helped Columbia defeat UMass Lowell 86-72 on Thursday.

Noland shot 7 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (2-1). Zine Eddine Bedri scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Gerard O’Keefe shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. Mason Ritter made all six field-goal attempts and scored 14 points.

Austin Green led the River Hawks (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Shawn Simmons II added 14 points and two blocks for UMass Lowell. Xavier Spencer also put up 12 points and 12 assists.

Columbia plays Tuesday against Boston University at home, and UMass-Lowell visits Wake Forest on Sunday.

