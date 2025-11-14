Georgia State knocks off Fort Valley State 90-56

Skip to main content
By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Micah Tucker’s 18 points helped Georgia State defeat Fort Valley State 90-56 on Thursday.

Tucker shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (1-3). Malachi Brown scored 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Joah Chappelle had 16 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Derek Delgardo Jr. finished with 15 points for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

