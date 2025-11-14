Alabama A&M earns 68-64 victory against Charleston Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier’s 27 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Charleston Southern 68-64 on Thursday.

Dozier added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (2-1). Sami Pissis scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals. P.J. Eason finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers (2-2) were led in scoring by Brycen Blaine, who finished with 22 points. Charleston Southern also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Reis Jones. Jesse Hafemeister also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press