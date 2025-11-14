Skip to main content
Houston Christian takes down UL Monroe 72-61

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Trent Johnson scored 17 points as Houston Christian beat Louisiana-Monroe 72-61 on Thursday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Huskies (2-1). Demarco Bethea scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Mambourou Mara went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (1-3) were led by MJ Russell, who recorded 15 points. Renars Sondors added 12 points and six rebounds for UL Monroe. Dylan Diaz had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

