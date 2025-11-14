Skip to main content
Soumaoro scores 15, Western Carolina takes down Voorhees 95-44

By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 95-44 win against Voorhees on Thursday.

Soumaoro shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (1-2). CJ Hyland shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Samuel Dada shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Omari Bryson finished with 11 points for the Tigers as did Daethan Harris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

