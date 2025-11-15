McKinney, Layne score TDs, New Mexico defeats Colorado St. 20-17 in defensive battle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — D.J. McKinney and Jack Layne each scored rushing touchdowns as New Mexico got past Colorado State 20-17 on Saturday.

A defensive battle, the first points of the game came from McKinney’s 1-yard rush with 6:17 remaining in the first half. Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 45-yard field goal as time ran out in the half to send the Lobos (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West) to the locker rooms with a 10-point lead.

Colorado State scored 10 straight points in the third, with Rocky Beers catching a 3-yard touchdown to get points on the board for the Rams (2-8, 1-5).

Layne’s 12-yard rush gave the Lobos the lead for good, and a 35-yard field goal by Drzewiecki proved to be the winning score.

Layne was 13-of-25 passing for 226 yards, and added 23 rushing yards on 10 carries. McKinney led with 52 yards on 17 carries.

Darius Curry completed 26 of his 34 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams, but was intercepted three times.

Each team committed four turnovers.

