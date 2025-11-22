Skip to main content
Zane Nelson scores 22 off bench as Denver defeats Colorado State 83-81

By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Zane Nelson’s 22 points off the bench helped Denver hold off Colorado State 83-81 on Friday night.

Nelson shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Pioneers (2-3). Carson Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Julius Rollins had 16 points.

The Rams (4-1) were led by Kyle Jorgensen, who posted 29 points and six rebounds. Carey Booth added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Brandon Rechsteiner finished with 11 points.

Denver went into the half leading Colorado State 41-33. Nelson scored 14 points in the half. Denver pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-54 with 10:19 left in the half. Logan Kinsey scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

