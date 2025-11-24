Skip to main content
Jordan Crawford scores 25, hits winner as South Dakota edges South Carolina State 82-81

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford had a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left and scored 25 to lead South Dakota over South Carolina State 82-81 on Sunday.

Crawford shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Coyotes (4-3). Shey Eberwein and Isaac Bruns both scored 14.

The Bulldogs (0-6) were led by Cameron Clark, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Noah Treadwell added 15 points and Obie Bronston Jr. contributed 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

