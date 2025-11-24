Ja’Kobi Gillespie scores 32 points, No. 20 Tennessee beats Rutgers 85-60 at Players Era

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 32 point and Nate Ament added 20 to help No. 20 Tennessee defeat Rutgers 85-60 Monday in the first day of play at the Players Era tournament.

Gillespie made six 3-pointers in the game. Felix Okpara and J.P. Estrella each scored 10 points, while Okpara and Cade Phillips had seven rebounds apiece.

For Rutgers, freshman Harun Zarno led the way with 14 points while J.R. Buchanan added 13 and Dylan Grant scored 10.

Rutgers stayed within 10 points through the first 12 minutes of the first half, but Tennessee went on a 17-8 run in the next 2:40 to build a 41-22 lead. In that span, Ament scored nine points. Tennessee extended the lead to 56-30 at the half.

The Volunteers built their lead to 30 points with 12:06 left in the game at 70-40 on a 3-pointer from Gillespie. Shortly afterwards, coach Rick Barnes made wholesale changes to the lineup.

Tennessee shot 50.8% from the field, including 50% (11-for-22) from 3-point range. The Volunteers out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 43-28 and forced 13 turnovers.

Rutgers shot only 36.5% from the field (19-for-52).

Up Next

Tennessee plays No. 2 Houston in the Players Era tournament on Tuesday. Rutgers will play Notre Dame in the same event, also Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball