Cameron Carr scores 21 and Baylor holds off Creighton 81-74 in the Players Era Tournament

By AP News
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Carr had 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Baylor held off Creighton 81-74 on Monday in the Players Era Tournament.

Carr, who entered leading BU at 23.7 points per game, scored 11 of his points in the second half and finished 7 of 16 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Following an offensive rebound, Carr threw down an alley-oop dunk off a pass by Obi Agbim to make it 75-68 with 1:09 to go. After Creighton scored the next four points, Carr put back his own miss in transition to make it 75-72.

Carr added two free throws in the closing seconds and Tounde Yessoufou sealed it with a steal and fast-break dunk.

Dan Skillings Jr. added 14 points, Agbim had 13, Yessoufou 11 and Michael Rataj 10 as all five starters for Baylor (4-0) scored in double figures. Baylor controlled the glass 48-28, including a 22-8 edge on the offensive end.

Hudson Greer led Creighton (3-2) with 16 points. Josh Dix had 15 and Nik Graves 12.

The Bears led 44-36 at the half after Carr scored their final eight points.

