Freitag scores 17 as Buffalo defeats VMI 78-70

By AP News

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 17 points as Buffalo beat VMI 78-70 on Monday.

Freitag shot 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (6-0). Noah Batchelor scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Ryan Sabol shot 4 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

TJ Johnson led the way for the Keydets (3-5) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Mario Tatum Jr. and Tan Yildizoglu each recorded 11 points.

Batchelor scored nine points in the first half and Buffalo went into the break trailing 33-31. Buffalo went on a 14-2 run to make it 65-52 with 4:02 left in the half. Freitag scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

