Kalu scores 21 as Charleston beats Evansville 78-59

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Martin Kalu had 21 points in Charleston’s 78-59 victory over Evansville on Monday.

Kalu also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-4). Connor Hickman scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Chol Machot shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Purple Aces (3-5) were led by Connor Turnbull, who recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Keishon Porter added 14 points for Evansville. Alex Hemenway also had 13 points.

Charleston took the lead for good with 17:07 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-29 at halftime, with Kalu racking up nine points. Charleston pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half. Kalu led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press