Dan Gherezgher scores 19 to guide Northern Kentucky past Eastern Kentucky 82-71

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 19 points as Northern Kentucky beat Eastern Kentucky 82-71 on Monday night.

Gherezgher shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (4-2). Donovan Oday scored 18 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line. Kael Robinson went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Turner Buttry finished with 20 points for the Colonels (1-5). Juan Cranford Jr. added 18 points and Jayden Harris scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press