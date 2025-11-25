Skip to main content
Dan Gherezgher scores 19 to guide Northern Kentucky past Eastern Kentucky 82-71

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 19 points as Northern Kentucky beat Eastern Kentucky 82-71 on Monday night.

Gherezgher shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (4-2). Donovan Oday scored 18 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line. Kael Robinson went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Turner Buttry finished with 20 points for the Colonels (1-5). Juan Cranford Jr. added 18 points and Jayden Harris scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

