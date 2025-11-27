Skip to main content
Isaiah Johnson scores 17 and Colorado beats San Francisco 79-69 in the Acrisure Holiday Classic

By AP News

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points, Barrington Hargress added 15 points and Colorado beat San Francisco 79-69 on Thursday in the Acrisure Holiday Classic.

Johnson completed a three-point play with 11:47 remaining to give Colorado the lead for good at 54-51. Sebastian Rancik added a 3-pointer at 5:24 for the first double-digit lead of the game at 71-61.

Hargress made a contested shot in the lane while being fouled and he added the free throw to give Colorado a 74-66 lead with 2:22 left. Hargress added a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:19 left for a nine-point lead and he threw a lob to Bangot Dak on Colorado’s next possession to make it 78-67.

Elijah Malone and six-foot-11 Bangot Dak each had 13 points for Colorado (6-0), which is off to its best start since the 2019-20 squad opened 7-0.

Junjie Wang and Ryan Beasley scored 13 points apiece for San Francisco (5-2). Tyrone Riley IV added 12 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham 10.

Wang scored 10 points in the first half to help San Francisco take a 37-35 lead at the break.

Up next

Colorado: Advances to the championship game on Friday against the winner of Washington vs. Nevada.

San Francisco: Faces the loser on Friday.

___

