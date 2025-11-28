Daniel Jacobsen scores career-high 24 to lead No. 1 Purdue to 109-62 romp over Eastern Illinois

WEST LAFAYTETTE, Ind. (AP) — Daniel Jacobsen scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 1 Purdue to a 109-62 romp over Eastern Illinois on Friday.

The 7-foot-4 Jacobsen sank all eight shot attempts and 8 of 9 free throws for the Boilermakers (7-0). Jacobsen was one of six Boilermakers scoring in double figures. Fletcher Loyer scored 15 points, making all four of his 3-point shots. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 14 points and six rebounds.

Meechie White led the Panthers (2-5) with 23 points. Terry McMorris added 13 points.

The Boilermakers shot 63% while the Panthers made 46%. Purdue held a 37-17 edge in rebounds and a considerable advantage at the free-throw line. Purdue sank 16 of 18 free throws while Eastern Illinois was 6 of 9.

With the score tied at 19-all, Purdue took the lead at 21-19 for good on a hook shot by Jacobsen. Purdue closed the half with a 14-2 run to take a 53-28 lead at halftime.

The Panthers kept it close early in part because Purdue committed nine turnovers leading to 15 points. The Boilermakers committed one turnover in the final 11 1/2 minutes of the half.

Purdue turned the ball over only once in the second half. Eastern Illinois finished with 17 turnovers.

Purdue point guard Braden Smith shot just four times and had five points, but contributed 10 assists. Smith’s sixth assist moved him past former Michigan State guard Mateen Cleaves into second place on the Big Ten career list. Smith now has 821 assists. Michigan State’s Cassius Winston holds the record with 890.

Boilermakers forward Liam Murphy missed his fourth consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

Up next

Purdue: Visits Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Eastern Illinois: Hosts Blackburn on Monday night.

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press