Robert Morris secures 61-54 victory against Southern Utah

By AP News

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Albert Vargas had 14 points in Robert Morris’ 61-54 win over Southern Utah on Friday to open the Urban-Bennett Invitational.

Vargas also had five assists and three steals for the Colonials (5-3). DeSean Goode scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and added 14 rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis shot 5 of 11 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jaiden Feroah led the Thunderbirds (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tanner Hayhurst added 17 points for Southern Utah. Elijah Duval also had 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Robert Morris has a 12-game home winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

