Pascarelli’s eight 3-pointers, 28 total points, help Colorado State knock off South Florida 83-68

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Josh Pascarelli’s 28 points helped Colorado State defeat South Florida 83-68 in the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday.

Pascarelli went 10 of 11 from the field (8 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Rams (6-2). Carey Booth scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Jase Butler shot 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Wes Enis led the Bulls (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. South Florida also got 14 points and six assists from Adriel Nyorha. Daimion Collins finished with 10 points.

Colorado State took the lead for good with 12:28 left in the first half. The score was 33-29 at halftime, with Pascarelli racking up 16 points. Colorado State pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 17 points. The Rams outscored South Florida by 11 points in the final half, as Pascarelli led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press