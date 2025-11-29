Skip to main content
Pennsylvania earns 77-65 victory against Merrimack

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dalton Scantlebury had 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 77-65 win over Merrimack inthe Cathedral Classic on Friday.

Scantlebury also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Quakers (4-2). TJ Power scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Ethan Roberts went 4 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Kevair Kennedy led the way for the Warriors (2-5) with 18 points. Andres Marrero added 14 points and two steals for Merrimack. Ernest Shelton had 12 points.

Up next

Both teams play on Saturday in the classic. Pennsylvania meets La Salle and Merrimack faces Hofstra.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

