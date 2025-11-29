Skip to main content
Little leads UCSB past Lehigh 72-70 in Vegas tourney

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miro Littlemade two free throws with three seconds left and 20 points as UCSB knocked off Lehigh 72-70 on Friday to open the Resorts World Las Vegas Classic.

Little added three steals for the Gauchos (5-2). Hosana Kitenge shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 12 points. Aidan Mahaney finished 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks (2-6) were led by Hank Alvey, who posted 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Lehigh also got 21 points from Nasir Whitlock.

Up next

UCSB faces the winner of Seattle-Texas State on Saturday and Lehigh meets the loser.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

