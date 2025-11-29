Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Suarez, Miles lead No. 8 TCU over UAB 82-61 at Cancun Challenge

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles added 18 and No. 8 TCU beat UAB 82-61 on Friday night at the Cancun Challenge.

Suarez shot 8 of 16 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Miles finished 7 of 12 from the floor and had six assists. Donovyn Hunter added 14 points to go with three steals for TCU (8-0), which beat Richmond 68-52 in Thursday’s tournament game.

Eleecia Carter scored 17 points off the bench and Molly Moffitt scored 16 to lead UAB (3-4).

TCU built a 26-16 first-quarter lead and a 43-25 advantage at halftime. Suarez and Miles each scored 12 first-half points, with Suarez scoring nine points during in an 18-5 opening run. The pair have scored in double figures in each of TCU’s eight games this season.

TCU is 5-0 against UAB.

Up next

TCU hosts Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

UAB plays at home against Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.