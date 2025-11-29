Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed returns after being helped off field in rivalry game against Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed returned on the next offensive series after being helped off the field late in the first quarter Friday night in the No. 3 Aggies’ matchup with rival No. 16 Texas.

Reed, who has emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender for the undefeated Aggies, slipped on a scramble and went to the ground untouched. Television replays appeared to show his left ankle twist as he tried to make a cut.

Reed left with 2:59 left in the quarter. He was briefly replaced by Miles O’Neill and A&M’s drive ended with a blocked field goal.

Reed returned after Texas kicked a field goal for a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, and led a tying drive.

Texas A&M can wrap up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a victory.

