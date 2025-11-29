Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed returns after being helped off field in rivalry game against Texas

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Texas A M Texas Football

Texas A M Texas Football

Photo Icon View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed returned on the next offensive series after being helped off the field late in the first quarter Friday night in the No. 3 Aggies’ matchup with rival No. 16 Texas.

Reed, who has emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender for the undefeated Aggies, slipped on a scramble and went to the ground untouched. Television replays appeared to show his left ankle twist as he tried to make a cut.

Reed left with 2:59 left in the quarter. He was briefly replaced by Miles O’Neill and A&M’s drive ended with a blocked field goal.

Reed returned after Texas kicked a field goal for a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, and led a tying drive.

Texas A&M can wrap up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a victory.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.