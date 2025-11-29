Jones scores 18 to lead No. 20 Michigan State women past Temple 85-50

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Rashunda Jones scored 18 points for the No. 20 Michigan State women in an 85-50 win over Temple in their opening game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Jones was 5-of-8 shooting and 2 of 3 from 3-point range to go with four assists, three rebounds, and two steals for the Spartans (7-0). Grace VanSlooten and Marah Dykstra each tallied 11 points, two blocks and a steal, with VanSlooten adding a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Spartans never trailed, and took the lead for good on Jones’ layup 1:11 into the first quarter. They rode a 14-0 run starting late in the first quarter to a 30-12 lead and a 37-21 halftime lead. VanSlooten had nine points in the first quarter.

Saniyah Craig led the Owls with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Kaylah Turner had 10 points, shooting 5 of 17, and tallying six rebounds with four turnovers.

The Owls (2-4) shot just 30% from the floor (19 for 64) and 11% from 3-point territory (2 for 18). The Spartans took advantage of 17 turnovers that they converted into 22 points.

Up next

Michigan State will face the winner of Clemson and Western Carolina on Sunday. Temple will face the loser of that game.

