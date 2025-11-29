Erik Pratt scores 28 to propel Stony Brook past Loyola Marymount 71-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Pratt had 28 points to lead Stony Brook to a 71-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in a campus game of the Sunshine Slam.

Pratt added seven rebounds and three steals for the Seawolves (6-2). Andrej Shoshkikj finished 4 of 7 from the floor and scored 10. He made two free throws with 9 seconds left for a three-point lead.

The Lions (7-2) were led by Rokas Jocius, who posted 22 points and eight rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. added 15 points and Rodney Brown Jr. scored 10.

Stony Brook went into halftime leading Loyola Marymount 41-30. Pratt scored 13 points in the half. Shoshkikj blocked a 3-pointer by Jalen Shelley, who grabbed the ball with 4 seconds left and passed to Brown who also missed.

By The Associated Press