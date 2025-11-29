Skip to main content
Dre Bullock, Gytis Nemeiksa both score 15 to lead Hawaii over North Dakota 92-55

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Dre Bullock and Gytis Nemeiksa scored 15 points apiece to guide Hawaii to a 92-55 victory over North Dakota on Friday night.

Bullock made 7 of 11 shots and Nemeiksa connected on 5 of 7 for the Rainbow Warriors (6-2). Isaac Johnson, Isaac Finlinson and Isaiah Kerr all scored 14 in Hawaii’s balanced attack.

Greyson Uelmen totaled 19 points and five rebounds to pace the Fighting Hawks (3-6). Anthony Smith III scored 12 off the bench.

Johnson and Nemeiksa, a reserve, both had 10 points in the first half to guide Hawaii to a 44-30 advantage at the break. Uelmen had 12 points for North Dakota.

The Rainbow Warriors opened the second half with a 10-1 run and were never threatened.

