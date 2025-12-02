Torey Alston scores 19, leads Middle Tennessee to 76-61 victory over UAB

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat UAB 76-61 on Monday night.

Alston also had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (5-3). Sean Smith shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and scored 16. Jahvin Carter had 13 points.

Dayjaun Anderson led the Blazers (6-3) with 12 points. Evan Chatman had 11 point and 11 rebounds. Ahmad Robinson had 11 points and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Blazers.

Alston scored nine points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into halftime trailing 33-32. Middle Tennessee pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 45-39 with 16:58 left in the half. Smith scored 12 second-half points.

By The Associated Press