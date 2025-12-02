Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Torey Alston scores 19, leads Middle Tennessee to 76-61 victory over UAB

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat UAB 76-61 on Monday night.

Alston also had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (5-3). Sean Smith shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and scored 16. Jahvin Carter had 13 points.

Dayjaun Anderson led the Blazers (6-3) with 12 points. Evan Chatman had 11 point and 11 rebounds. Ahmad Robinson had 11 points and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Blazers.

Alston scored nine points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into halftime trailing 33-32. Middle Tennessee pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 45-39 with 16:58 left in the half. Smith scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.