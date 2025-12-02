Skip to main content
Lewless scores 26 as West Georgia defeats Troy 93-89 in OT

By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Chas Lewless scored 26 points as West Georgia beat Troy 93-89 in overtime on Monday.

Lewless also contributed four steals for the Wolves (5-3). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Josh Smith had 12 points and shot 5 for 20, including 1 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Trojans (5-5) were led by Victor Valdes, who posted 29 points and six assists. Thomas Dowd added 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Troy. Cooper Campbell finished with 15 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

