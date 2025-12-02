Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bailey’s 29 lead Incarnate Word past McNeese 71-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 29 points as Incarnate Word beat McNeese 71-67 on Monday.

Bailey also added five assists for the Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland Conference). Jordan Pyke scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Tahj Staveskie finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and five steals.

Garwey Dual finished with 18 points and three steals for the Cowboys (6-2, 0-1). Jovohn Garcia added 13 points for McNeese. DJ Richards also recorded 10 points and three steals. The loss broke the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.