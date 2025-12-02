Hutchins scores 18 off the bench, Northern Iowa takes down Division III Coe 99-34

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Geon Hutchins scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Northern Iowa over Division III Coe 99-34 on Monday.

Hutchins added nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Trey Campbell went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Chase Courbat shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Kohawks were led by Zach Strauss, who posted 13 points. Cooper Nailor added five points for Coe. Jackson Bowman finished with five points.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 18:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Campbell led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-18 at the break. Northern Iowa extended its lead to 92-32 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press