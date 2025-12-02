Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hutchins scores 18 off the bench, Northern Iowa takes down Division III Coe 99-34

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Geon Hutchins scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Northern Iowa over Division III Coe 99-34 on Monday.

Hutchins added nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Trey Campbell went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Chase Courbat shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Kohawks were led by Zach Strauss, who posted 13 points. Cooper Nailor added five points for Coe. Jackson Bowman finished with five points.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 18:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Campbell led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-18 at the break. Northern Iowa extended its lead to 92-32 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.