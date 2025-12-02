Skip to main content
Dylan Jones scores 26 to lead Southern Utah over West Coast Baptist 124-59

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan Jones had 26 points in Southern Utah’s 124-59 victory over West Coast Baptist on Monday night.

Jones shot 10 for 18, including 6 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Thunderbirds (4-6). Logan Stephens scored 17 on 6-for-7 shooting, and Jalen Lee made 6 of 7 shots and scored 16.

Da’Vian Brooks led the way for the with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Isaias Salgado added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

