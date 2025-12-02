Skip to main content
Jake Hall scores 21, leads New Mexico past D-II’s New Mexico Highlands 97-47

By AP News
By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 21 points to lead six Lobos in double figures and New Mexico cruised to a 97-47 victory over Division II member New Mexico Highlands on Monday night.

Hall was 5 for 8 from 3-point range for the Lobos (6-2), who improved to 5-0 at home.

Antonio Chol and Uriah Tenette both scored 12 for New Mexico. Freshman Timéo Pons had 11 points and fellow reserves JT Rock and Tajavis Miller both scored 10. Rock added nine rebounds.

Caleb Parham had nine points to lead the Cowboys.

