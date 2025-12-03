Sarah Strong scores 14 to lead No. 1 UConn over South Florida 85-51

Skip to main content
By AP News
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 1 UConn Huskies to an 85-51 win over South Florida on Tuesday.

Blanca Quinonez added 13 points including three 3-pointers for the defending national champions. Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade each scored 10 points. UConn shot 51% (32 for 63) from the floor.

UConn (8-0) scored the first 10 points of the game and took a 29-10 lead after the first period. The Huskies led 48-16 at halftime.

L’or Mputu had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead South Florida (5-4). Carla Brito had eight points and seven rebounds. The Bulls had 20 turnovers.

The Huskies went on a 15-2 run to end the first period and pushed their lead to 42-12 midway through the second period. UConn led by as many as 38 in the second half.

UConn is 143-0 all-time against American Conference opponents.

Up next

UConn: Hosts Depaul on Sunday.

South Florida: Hosts Houston Christian on Friday.

