Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

George Washington secures 84-70 win against Army

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 16 points helped George Washington defeat Army 84-70 on Tuesday.

Castro also contributed seven rebounds for the Revolutionaries (7-2). Garrett Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Christian Jones also finished with 14 points.

Jaxson Bell finished with 15 points for the Black Knights (3-7). Ryan Curry added 14 points and seven assists for Army. Jackson Furman had 11 points.

George Washington took the lead for good with 7:04 left in the first half. The score was 45-37 at halftime, with Johnson racking up nine points. Castro led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.