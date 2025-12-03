Deniusas scores 25, UT Martin beats Charleston Southern 73-56

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 25 points in UT Martin’s 73-56 win against Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

Deniusas shot 6 for 16 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (6-2). Filip Radakovic scored 16 points. Andrija Bukumirovic finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Luke Williams finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (5-5). Charleston Southern also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Brycen Blaine. Jaquias Franklin added eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press