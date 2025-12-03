Skip to main content
Deniusas scores 25, UT Martin beats Charleston Southern 73-56

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 25 points in UT Martin’s 73-56 win against Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

Deniusas shot 6 for 16 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (6-2). Filip Radakovic scored 16 points. Andrija Bukumirovic finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Luke Williams finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (5-5). Charleston Southern also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Brycen Blaine. Jaquias Franklin added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

