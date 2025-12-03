Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Solomon scores 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-77 win over UNC Greensboro

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 20 points as UNC Asheville beat UNC Greensboro 82-77 on Tuesday night.

Solomon shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-4). DJ Patrick scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Kameron Taylor and Justin Wright added 18 points apiece.

Donald Whitehead Jr. finished with 13 points and five assists for the Spartans (1-8). Landon King added 12 points, two steals and two blocks for UNC Greensboro. Valentino Pinedo also had 11 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.