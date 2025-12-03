Skip to main content
Jones’ 16 lead Jacksonville over Florida A&M 85-82 in OT

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Jones scored 16 points as Jacksonville beat Florida A&M 85-82 in overtime on Tuesday.

Jones went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Dolphins (4-4). Chris Arias scored 15 points and Evan Sterck had 14 points.

Jaquan Sanders led the way for the Rattlers (0-5) with 20 points and five assists. Kaleb Washington added 16 points and two steals for Florida A&M. Tyler Shirley had 14 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

