Camp Wagner scores 20 as Indiana State knocks off Eureka 99-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner had 20 points in Indiana State’s 99-57 win over Eureka on Tuesday.

Wagner also added five rebounds for the Sycamores (5-4). Ian Scott scored 16 points while going 7 of 8 from the field and added seven rebounds. Sivert Nordheim went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points and Markus Harding added seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Red Devils were led by Jaxson Provost, who posted 14 points and four assists. Eureka also got 12 points, two steals and two blocks from Ben Carter.

Indiana State took the lead with 16:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Scott led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 52-22 at the break. Indiana State extended its lead to 87-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Xavier Hall scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press