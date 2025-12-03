Skip to main content
Mading scores 14 off the bench, Charlotte beats N.C. A&T 74-57

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kuluel Mading led Charlotte over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday with 14 points off of the bench in a 74-57 win.

Mading shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the 49ers (4-5). Arden Conyers scored 13 points, (4 for 9 shooting) and Spencer Elliott had 10 points.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (3-3) with 14 points. N.C. A&T also got 14 points from Trent Middleton. Zamoku Weluche-Ume added eight points and six rebounds.

Charlotte took the lead with 19:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Anton Bonke led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 44-22 at the break. Charlotte pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 28 points. They were outscored by N.C. A&T in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Mading led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

