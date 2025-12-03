Bizjack’s 29 lead Butler over Eastern Michigan 84-68

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Finley Bizjack’s 29 points helped Butler defeat Eastern Michigan 84-68 on Tuesday.

Bizjack shot 10 for 14 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (7-1). Michael Ajayi scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 11, adding 13 rebounds. Yohan Traore had eight points.

The Eagles (5-4) were led by Mohammad Habhab, who posted 15 points and two steals. Eastern Michigan also got 12 points from Mak Manciel, and Carlos Hart had 11 points and five assists.

Butler took the lead with 2:10 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bizjack led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-36 at the break. Bizjack scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Butler went on to secure a victory, outscoring Eastern Michigan by 11 points in the second half.

