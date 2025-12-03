Malik Presley has 17 in George Mason’s 99-81 win over Cornell

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Malik Presley’s 17 points helped George Mason defeat Cornell 99-81 on Tuesday.

Presley shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Patriots (9-0). Kory Mincy added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jahari Long shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. The Patriots prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Adam Hinton led the way for the Big Red (5-3) with 19 points and three blocks. Cornell also got 18 points from Jake Fiegen. Cooper Noard finished with 13 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Big Red.

George Mason carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Masai Troutman led the way for the Patriots with 12 points in the second half. George Mason pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Cornell by 16 points in the final half, as Long led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

By The Associated Press