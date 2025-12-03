Skip to main content
Edwards scores 24 points, Providence takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 24 points off of the bench to help lead Providence past Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64 on Tuesday night.

Edwards also contributed four steals for the Friars (5-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points of his 21 points in the first half to help put the Friars up 52-21 at the break. Sellers finished 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 points for Providence.

Joey Niesman led the Knights (1-7) with 14 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 10 points from Raysean Johnson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

