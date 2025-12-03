Edwards scores 24 points, Providence takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 24 points off of the bench to help lead Providence past Fairleigh Dickinson 94-64 on Tuesday night.

Edwards also contributed four steals for the Friars (5-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points of his 21 points in the first half to help put the Friars up 52-21 at the break. Sellers finished 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 points for Providence.

Joey Niesman led the Knights (1-7) with 14 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 10 points from Raysean Johnson.

By The Associated Press