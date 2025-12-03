Yessoufou scores 27 points as Baylor beats Sacramento State 110-88

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored a season-high 27 points and Cameron Carr added 25 as Baylor pulled away for a 110-88 win over Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Baylor (6-1) finished the first half on a 6-0 run to head into the locker room up 52-47 after trailing by as many as nine points. Later in the second half, an 11-5 run that lasted four minutes helped the Bears extend their lead to 79-63 with about 10 minutes left.

Baylor shot 60% (38 of 63) from the field compared to Sacramento State’s 38% (26 of 68).

Dan Skillings Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Bears. Michael Rataj scored 18 points and Isaac Williams IV put up 11.

Mikey Williams and Prophet Johnson each scored 21 points for the Hornets (4-6).

Up next

Baylor will travel to Memphis on Saturday.

Sacramento State will face California Baptist on the road on Dec. 20.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball